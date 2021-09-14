INLOCH Announces New Product Release to Help Employers Comply With New Vaccine Mandate

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLOCH, a workforce compliance company, announced today the official launch of keep by INLOCH, a turn-key workforce compliance tech solution that will assist private businesses with 100+ employees to comply with the COVID-19 Action Plan outlined by President Biden last week.

The mandate, to be implemented by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) using the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), will take effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. Impacting over 80 million Americans and more than half of the workforce in the United States, the new federal mandate poses significant challenges for organizations. Specifically, how they can effectively collect employee vaccination records, store information while maintaining privacy, and monitor and report information in the event of an OSHA audit.

"This mandate specifically targets the backbone of the U.S. economy, and we want to ensure organizations know that we have a solution that can help," said Marissa Campbell, Founder of INLOCH. "Companies with less than 500 employees hire 2/3 of the workforce in the United States. There isn't a corner of the country that this does not touch," she said. "We've developed a product to assist companies in navigating this process efficiently, allowing time to focus on their core business."

The keep by INLOCH software automates the data capture making it easy for Human Resource departments to safely and securely collect, store, and audit workers' sensitive vaccination or testing information. A single violation of the mandate could cost employers up to $14,000 per violation—a fee that would be catastrophic to many small businesses in the United States.

In addition to assisting businesses to comply with the federal mandate and keep their businesses open, keep by INLOCH's technology, and processes allow companies of all sizes to effectively, efficiently, and ethically manage their confidential data with a simple click.

"Beard Swim Co.'s mission is to help kids build confidence and stay safe in the water," said Amanda Beard, seven-time Olympic medalist and Co-Founder of Beard Swim Co. "We partnered with INLOCH early in the pandemic to ensure our students' safety and keep families confident that we continued our mission. INLOCH provided the process support and tech tools to collect, manage and audit required information for students, families, and staff, allowing us to keep the doors open without additional burden on our team. Thank you, INLOCH."

###

Media Contact

Marissa Campbell

407.493.8411 | mcampbell@inloch.com

Related Images











Image 1: keep by INLOCH





Product Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment