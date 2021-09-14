Proactive headlines including Amryt Pharma, Neo Battery, Belmont Resources, Bhang and Mason Graphite

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- PyroGenesis renames its subsidiary AirScience Technologies Inc to Pyro Green-Gas click here
- accesso Technology has proven itself mission-critical to clients, say brokers click here
- VR Resources kicks off drilling at its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario click here
- i-80 Gold gets to work on underground test mining program at Granite Creek; completes initial rehabilitation of underground mine workings click here
- Amryt Pharma impresses broker at Capital Markets Day click here
- NEO Battery reveals breakthrough cycling performance on all-solid-state electrolyte batteries with its silicon microparticle anodes click here
- Bhang brings on Wes Eder as global vice president of revenue click here
- Snowline Gold supplements Yukon claim position with property option agreement click here
- Belmont Resources resumes 2021 exploration program on Come By Chance gold-copper project in British Columbia click here
- Mindset Pharma further validates lead candidate MSP-1014 as a next generation psilocybin analog through drug discrimination assay click here
- TruTrace Technologies launches 2.0 version of its StrainSecure cannabis-tracking technology click here
- CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with California-based citrus nursery click here
- Nextech AR Solutions expands into the multi-billion-dollar CAD market with new technology converting designs into 3D models click here
- Japan Gold intersects high-grade gold and silver in the first drill holes at its Ryuo Prospect on Hokkaido click here
- BioVaxys says partner completed synthesis of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein for its BVX-0320 and CoviDTH programs click here
- Loncor Gold's latest holes at Adumbi deposit in DRC augur well for improving the resource click here
- HighGold Mining releases "great" assays from ongoing drill at polymetallic Johnson Tract project click here
- Mason Graphite announces commercial usage of Black Swan graphene product in concrete click here
- FansUnite inks multiple data provider partnerships for Chameleon business-to-business platform click here
- Aurania Resources to raise capital to advance its Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador click here
- Karora Resources intersects high-grade gold at Lake Cowan on the Higginsville project in Western Australia click here
- RedHill Biopharma accelerates US Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of once-daily oral RHB-107 in non-hospitalized patients with South African approval click here
