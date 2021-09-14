Associa Real Property Management Selected to Manage Three Ohio Communities

Dallas, TX, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management continues to grow its client portfolio with the addition of three new communities.

Associa Real Property Management was recently selected as the managing agent for Dublin Village, a condo association located in Dublin, OH. Residents living in this 162-unit community have access to a biking and walking path.

The second new client association is Walker Point Homeowners Association, a Maronda Homes community in Commercial Point, OH. This single-family home association in the highly-rated Teasy Valley school district is a new construction community and offers some of the largest lots in the surrounding area. Homeowners enjoy the small-town feel of the community but still have access to major employers, shopping, and restaurants in Columbus, OH. Walker Pointe residents can enjoy the outdoors at nearby Foxfire Golf Course, Scioto Canoe, and Trapper Johns Canoe Livery.

Associa Real Property Management will also be partnering with the board of directors for Chatterton East, another Maronda Homes community in Columbus, OH. The community is in Groveport Madison School District and backs up to the Blacklick Creek Greenway Trail, which offers one-of-a-kind scenic views. The community has easy access to nearby shopping and dining, and easy highway access to I-70, I-270, and Route 33, making downtown Columbus just a short drive away.

“Our team is excited about the partnerships we are forming with the board of directors for each of these new client communities,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “We look forward to providing the highest quality services to each association and their residents to ensure success and a long-lasting collaboration.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

