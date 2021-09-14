Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy Investors

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy ("ATIP" or "the Company") (NYSE : ATIP) investors that acquired securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC II”), a special purpose acquisition company, on June 16, 2021. On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI’s reported results included a net operating revenue of $164.0 million, in comparison to $149.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. ATI also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. ATI’s stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, on this news, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising