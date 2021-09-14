Cybersecurity Provider NordVPN Teams Rebrands as NordLayer

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN Teams, a cybersecurity solution for business from the world's most advanced VPN service provider, NordVPN, is rebranding itself as NordLayer. The rebrand is set to facilitate the company's move towards the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework, the industry standard in cybersecurity for organizations.

Operating as NordLayer, the company's state-of-the-art platform will continue delivering value to enterprise clients that are scaling fast, have ad-hoc cybersecurity needs, and require a solution that is simple to combine with the tools already at their disposal. The new name signifies an adaptive security layer that protects businesses against ever-evolving cyber threats.

"Our business model has outgrown the name since VPN is now just one of the components in our full-fledged cybersecurity solution," said Donatas Tamelis, Managing Director at NordLayer. "Our approach to cybersecurity for the digital enterprise, however, remains the same - we will continue to offer a solution based on cutting-edge technologies and adaptable to the changing business needs."

The decision to accelerate the push towards SASE was determined by the cloud-based cybersecurity industry's direction. Gartner estimates that the SASE industry will grow at a CAGR of 36% until 2025, and those unable to deliver a SASE offering by then will be forced to settle for niche market opportunities.

"We remain committed to a long-term development strategy in building a product that follows the SASE framework, is secure, simple to get started with, and effortlessly scalable," continued Tamelis. "That's what our customers are asking for, and that's what we, as NordLayer, are in position to deliver."

NordLayer's solution includes, but is not limited to, AES 256-bit traffic encryption, next-generation site-to-site tunneling, network access control aligned with Zero Trust principles, two-factor (2FA) and biometric authentication, virtual LAN between company devices and servers, dedicated servers functionality, custom private gateway creation, Single Sign-On (SSO) with Azure AD, Okta, and G Suite, rooted device detection, and threat-block malware protection, including DNS filtering.

The company has also introduced a revamped logo and updated in-app, mobile, and web design. The repositioning campaign is set to be fully complete by the end of 2021.

