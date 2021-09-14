Lifestyle Expert Donna Bozzo Shares Quick and Easy Meals on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family and lifestyle expert Donna Bozzo shares ways to create meals for the entire family as they head back to in-person school and the office for the first time in months. Many experts say good nutrition is key to making sure children are successful in the classroom. As children and young adults burn calories throughout the day, it is important they are nourished with better food choices to replenish their energy. The same advice holds for the entire family throughout the day.

TIPS FOR EASY MEAL PREP

Frozen foods are great, as they cut down on meal prep. Head over to Save A Lot, the go-to hometown value grocer and ultimate destination for easy meal essentials. They offer quality ingredients, value, and a fantastic frozen food assortment every day. For quick meals and on-the-go snacks, look for their Easton's frozen food assortment. They have a lot of family favorites, like, a lot a lot -- like lasagna with meat sauce, cheesy ranch chicken, and bacon mac and cheese. For an after-school snack, they have pizza rolls, soft pretzels, and bagel bites. Head to your local Save A Lot or visit SaveALot.com to find the nearest location. While there, pick up a Save A Lot gift card. It is perfect for families or even college students to make sure they are always taken care of when on their own.

SNACK SUGGESTIONS

A go-to snack is Mott's Mighty, a new line of delicious vitamin-packed juices and fiber-powered apple sauces to help kids be their best as they grow. Kids will love the delicious taste expected from Mott's. Parents will love the juice with vitamins A, C and E to help a healthy immune system, as well as the applesauce with added fiber to support healthy digestion. With no added sugars, colors, or flavors, it is a perfect sidekick to helping raise the mightiest kids. For more information, visit www.motts.com.

