Thin Cases for iPhone 13 Series Released by Totallee

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on the heels of Apple's keynote, Totallee has officially released its collection of thin cases to accompany the all-new 2021 iPhone models (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max). This is the ninth year in a row that Totallee has managed to offer their iPhone cases on the same day as the actual iPhone release. Totallee's cases are amazingly thin - they measure only 0.02 inches - and are made for people who are looking to protect their new iPhone 13 without adding extra bulk. The sleek, branding-free design of Totallee's cases will help people protect their new iPhone in style.



What's unique about their cases:

Ultra thin design. At 0.02" thin and 0.1oz light, this is the world's thinnest case.

At 0.02" thin and 0.1oz light, this is the world's thinnest case. Everyday protection. This case offers an extra layer of protection and features a camera lens "lip" for to help reserve the camera module.

This case offers an extra layer of protection and features a camera lens "lip" for to help reserve the camera module. Zero branding. Totallee does away with logos and other distractions in order to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box.

Totallee does away with logos and other distractions in order to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box. Available in 5 different colors including clear . The clear color option is completely transparent allowing the new iPhone to be protected and shown off.

. The clear color option is completely transparent allowing the new iPhone to be protected and shown off. Totallee stands behind their product. All cases are backed by an industry-leading two-year warranty.



Totallee's 2021 iPhone cases are currently up for sale on their website and orders are guaranteed to ship within one business day. Getting a case from Totallee even before the actual iPhone, allows everyone to never have to worry about their device going unprotected. Here are the different size options:

Case for iPhone 13 mini

Case for iPhone 13

Case for iPhone 13 Pro

Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

About Totallee:

Since 2013, Southern California based Totallee has made a name for itself by offering the number one ranked thin iPhone case. Their premium products, distinctively minimal style, and reputation for outstanding customer service has earned them the trust of over 600,000 customers to date.

