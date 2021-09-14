Pitcher Earns Distinction as Best-in-Class for Interactive Customer Presentations in POI’s 2021 Retail Sales Execution Vendor Panorama

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , the omnichannel, end-to-end sales enablement platform for enterprises, today announced its Super App has been awarded a Best-in-Class distinction for Interactive Customer Presentations in the Promotion Optimization Institute ’s 2021 Vendor Panorama for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods.



The report evaluates the “in-store component of the promotion cycle and all associated selling activities” and is designed to assist its members in improving the ability to monitor the execution of their agreements with retailers. This includes the management of trade promotions through enabling technology, improving the entire value chain, enhancing partner relationships, and driving profitable growth. The report found that 82% of respondents to its POI State of the Industry Research reported challenges moving their retail team from being transactional to analytical, a critical step for sales teams looking to thrive in an evolving B2B sales environment.

POI evaluated 18 vendors and named Pitcher a POI 2021 Best-in-Class Award Recipient for Interactive Customer Presentations. POI deems this functionality as critical for Retail Sales Execution as it maximizes impact at the point of decisions and employs branching logic and interactive capabilities, using previous inputs to automatically determine what reps should show next. POI also noted Pitcher’s strengths in its consultative selling approach, content presentation innovation, and commitment to user adoption.

In addition to Consumer Goods, Pitcher’s Super App for sales enablement is also deployed in the Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Financial Services industries. Now celebrating its ten-year anniversary, Pitcher offers the only mobile sales enablement solution that can effectively manage the entire sales journey, from content creation and coaching to account reviews and action plans.

“It’s a real honor to have earned this Best-in-Class award from POI given its standing as the industry standard for retail and manufacturing,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “Making the life of sales reps easier has been our passion and the engine of our innovation for the past ten years, and we’re equally passionate about ensuring the Super App remains the only sales enablement tool sales reps need.”

Interested parties can join POI as a member for access to the latest industry research and reports, complimentary passes for POI Summit events, and more. To schedule a demo of the Super App, contact Pitcher today.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.