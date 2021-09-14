MEDIA ADVISORY

Crestview Hills, Kentucky | Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: On Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Thomas More University students, faculty, and staff will put aside their usual duties and join forces to serve the local community — the hungry, the homeless, our brothers and sisters of all ages in need of assistance. There are activities planned in partnership with local nonprofit agencies and programs such as Parish Kitchen, Master Provisions, and Special Olympics, among others. This day of service is called “Saints Serve,” and was established in honor of Thomas More University’s Centennial Celebration commemorating the University’s 100-year anniversary. The University is grateful to Aramark Dining, title sponsor for this event. The University plans to make Saints Serve Day an annual event.

We are preparing 1,000 sandwiches (sponsored by Aramark) for Parish Kitchen and Saint Joseph-Saint Francis Catholic Worker House.

We are preparing 1,000 hygiene kits (sponsored by Dr. Judith Marlowe, Chair of the Board of Trustees) for Parish Kitchen, Emergency Shelter, St. Francis Seraph Ministries, and Be Concerned.

In partnership with Master Provisions, the university has collected clothing that over 200 people are sorting and packing in the gym for the Stuff the Truck event with the goal to collect 30,000 pounds of clothing.

event with the goal to collect 30,000 pounds of clothing. In partnership with Covington Rotary, ORSANCO, and the City of Covington, over 100 students, faculty, and staff are doing a mini-river sweep of the Ohio River in Covington.

We are also doing a mini-sweep at our Biology Field Station.

WHY: This “day on, rather than day off,” will provide students, faculty, staff and administration to partake in a day of giving and volunteerism, serving those in need. As Thomas More University Saints realize “their place in the world and their responsibility to others,” they will complete an essential part of fulfilling their mission and developing an ethic of service. These strides make all Saints better people and secure Thomas More University’s placement as the region's premier Catholic educational institution. It’s time for More.

WHO: The entire student body, faculty, staff, and administration at Thomas More University will serve during this day for others. Alumni are also encouraged to participate. Our friends at Aramark donated t-shirts adorned with Thomas More University’s Centennial logo and the hashtag #SaintsServe. All participants are encouraged to wear their shirts and share photos on social media with the hashtag #SaintsServe.

WHEN: Today, Tuesday, September 14, 2021

WHERE: Across the Thomas More University campus and throughout the Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati region. In total, around 1,400 Thomas More University students, faculty, and staff will volunteer on 62 different projects with 44 various organizations. One of the largest endeavors will be collecting the clothing donations for the Stuff the Truck event on Thomas More University’s campus in partnership with Master Provisions.

Be Concerned

Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery

Brighton Center

Center for Great Neighborhoods

Children's Home

City of Crestview Hills

Civic Garden Center

Devou Park - John Volz Trail

Devou Park - Nature Play

Devou Park - Rotary Grove

Durbin Super Bowl

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Empower Youth

Freestore Foodbank

Go Pantry

Habitat for Humanity

Hands Against Hunger (A Child's Hope Int'l)

Holy Spirit Pantry (Holy Spirit Catholic Parish)

Hosea House

Hoxworth

Master Provisions

Matthew 25 Ministries

NKY Community Action Commission

ORSANCO mini-sweep - Biology Field Station

ORSANCO Mini-Sweep in Covington

Parish Kitchen

Presbyterian Homes and Services of Kentucky

Price Hill Street Clean Up

Project Linus

Redwood

River Ridge Elementary School

Saint Joseph-St. Francis Catholic House

Santa Maria

Sisters of Divine Providence

St. Francis Seraph Ministries

St. Vincent de Paul

Thornwilde Elementary

Tree Planting

UWGC-Bilingual Books in a Bottle

Veteran and Troops Cards

Wasson Way Trails

Welcome House

YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

These volunteer activities will have long lasting benefits for the community we live in, play in and serve. The rewards of these volunteer activities will make amazing volunteer success stories, sharing something fun and positive. Contact Kelly French for follow-up information and successes.

If you have any questions or would like to request a donation pick-up please call Thomas More University Student Affairs at 859.344.3574 and/or Kelly French, Vice President and Chief of Staff SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison, Thomas More University, 859.344.3619

