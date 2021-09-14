HireVue Builder Named 2021 Top Product by HR Executive Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text enabled recruiting tools, today announced that HireVue Builder is being recognized as a 2021 Top HR Product by Human Resources Executive Magazine. Research shows that structured interviews are up to 2X as effective at predicting on-the-job performance; by using HireVue Builder, companies are more likely to find the top-performing talent for their open roles. Early adopters have seen over 2/3 of new interviews being created in Builder.



HireVue Builder enables hiring teams to quickly create high-quality structured interviews based on key skills for the job, helping companies find the necessary top talent to support a rebounding global economy. By identifying the job role and level, HireVue Builder automatically suggests job related competencies, relevant interview questions, and evaluation criteria that have been scientifically validated to create fairer hiring decisions and allow hiring teams to reach consensus faster.

Widely regarded as the leading product award in the industry, HireVue has been awarded this distinction eight times previously, including recognition for the industry’s first AI driven selection product - HireVue Assessments and HireVue OnDemand.

“HireVue Builder is the latest product innovation on our almost-20-year journey to democratize hiring, and I’m delighted that our team’s commitment to that mission is being recognized with this Top Product award,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “Improving diversity and inclusion in hiring is a strategic business imperative, and customers using Builder are able to simultaneously deliver on improving fairness, while efficiently filling critical open positions with top talent.”

The HireVue team will be honored for its achievement at the 2021 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada September 28th to October 1st.

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens – transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue’s industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 23 million video interviews and 145M chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

