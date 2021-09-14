Guggenheim Investments Announces Shareholder Approval of the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments announced today that shareholders approved the mergers (each, a “Merger” and together, the “Mergers”) of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: GPM) and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: GGM) with and into Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF), each a closed-end fund (each, a “Fund” and together, the “Funds”). Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the Mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on October 25, 2021.



Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund GPM Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

GOF

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund GGM

At the joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on August 24, 2021, shareholders of GPM and GGM voted to approve the Mergers. The Special Meeting was adjourned with respect to GOF in order to allow GOF shareholders additional time to vote on the Mergers. At the reconvened Special Meeting of shareholders of GOF, held on September 14, 2021, shareholders voted to approve the Mergers and the issuance of additional common shares of GOF.

Upon closing of the Mergers, GOF will continue to be subject to its current investment objectives, policies and restrictions. Shareholders of GPM and GGM will receive newly issued common shares of GOF, the aggregate net asset value (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their common shares held immediately prior to the Mergers.

