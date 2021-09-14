Korea Ginseng Corp Opens Ginseng Museum and Cafe in Manhattan

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean Ginseng Corp. (KGC), and its CheongKwanJang® brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, hosted a grand opening event at its new Ginseng Museum Cafe located at 315 5th Street, on the corner of 32nd Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan on September 14th. Ginseng Museum Cafe introduces each guest to the thousand-year history and efficacy of one of South Korea’s first-ever export products, ginseng, in an entertaining way. Using fun, immersive digital animation, the museum hopes to provide each visitor with a “unique ginseng experience,” the highlight of which is the first-of-its-kind opportunity to taste their refreshing, reenergizing specialty: draft 24-hour-fresh-brewed pure ginseng extract.



Commenting on the grand opening of the Ginseng Museum Cafe, Nae Soo Kim, KGC’s Head Director of Global Business, said, “We are particularly grateful for the opportunity to introduce the culture of Korean Red Ginseng on 32nd Street, the street that best symbolizes the historic role of Korea in the United States. Our wish is that people from all around the world can learn about, experience, and bring home the natural and cultural wonder that is Korean Red Ginseng.”

Entry into the Ginseng Museum Cafe is free to the public and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors will be required to follow New York’s current COVID-19 guidelines.

