HAMILTON-RYKER CELEBRATES STAFFING WEEK BY RECOGNIZING THE COMPANY’S GREATEST ASSET, THEIR STAFFING ASSOCIATES

Franklin, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton-Ryker is once again joining staffing agencies from across the nation in celebrating National Staffing Employee Week. Established by the American Staffing Association, this year’s National Staffing Employee Week runs from September 13th through 19th and celebrates the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies. During this special week, staffing agencies host special events and activities honoring their greatest asset: their temporary and contract employees.

One of the highlights of Staffing Week is Hamilton-Ryker’s selection of their own Staffing Employee of the Year who embodies the company’s core values. This year’s winner is Brian Brumbach, who originally worked at the Lebanon, TN office and was hired directly by the client, Vi-Jon, after only four months! While on his assignment, Brian was awarded Hamilton-Ryker’s “50 for 50” Manufacturing Scholarship, which enabled him to complete a total of 25 courses in Manufacturing, through ToolingU-SME and obtain his “Certified Manufacturing Associate” certification.

“Our staffing Associates deserve all the recognition and praise we can give,” said CEO Kelly McCreight. “Not only have they been exemplary representatives of Hamilton-Ryker, but they have also continued to persevere through the recent tough times and helped our economies grow both locally and nationwide.”

During the course of a year, American staffing agencies hire nearly 16 million temporary and contract employees. Even with the current shortages in the labor force, Hamilton-Ryker has over 10,000 employees filling jobs throughout the year in industrial and clerical positions. These positions are across various manufacturing and logistics industry sectors and administrative professions; and the majority are full-time.

About Hamilton-Ryker

Hamilton-Ryker is a Total Workforce Solutions company and award-winning industry leader that helps address today’s workforce challenges. For more information, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com .

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit www.americanstaffing.net .