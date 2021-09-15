PROFIT.CO STRENGTHENS LOCALIZATION FOOTPRINT IN THE APAC REGION

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co , an intuitive, cloud-based Objective and Key Results (OKR) technology company, has customized its product offering to the APAC market's unique linguistic and technical needs. As OKR market leaders, Profit.co has serviced over 1,000 global clients across various verticals including technology, government, BFSI, media analytics, packaging, supply chain, ITeS, logistics, and entertainment.

In early 2019, as Profit.co was expanding its global presence, a blueprint for localization was prepared, and today, the software is available in 14 languages of ASEAN, European and Latin American origin, including Japanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesian, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Dutch, Finnish, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and English. The company is looking forward to adding five more languages this quarter.

Commenting on this initiative, Profit.co's founder and CEO Bastin Gerald said, "Currently, we are in a high growth space and have demand coming from all over the globe, especially from the APAC region. Having our product resonate with the customers linguistically enhances our brand loyalty by giving it a truly, locally made feel."

Profit.co's COO and president Senthil Rajagopalan added, "Our localization strategy is based on understanding the specific requirements and preferences of the local people. Our software has been adapted efficiently for Local Application Programming Interfaces and other local dependent variations. Profit.co's software is now available in five ASEAN languages."

Partner of Profit.co and founder of OKR-thai.com, Dr. Wichai Limpitakranon, says that having the OKR tool in the Thai language has really benefited Profit.co's customers, who are spread across different domains from BFSI to ITeS. "In my experience with Thai companies, availability in the local language has made adoption of OKRs much easier and has helped organizations improve their business execution," he notes. With their localization efforts, Profit.co has made it easier than ever for companies in the APAC region to implement OKRs and continues to focus on making their software more applicable to users around the globe.

About Profit.co: Founded in 2018, Profit.co is an enterprise OKR software, integrated with performance management, task management, and strategy execution. With its easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments helping them to ensure complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

