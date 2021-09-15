Secure Home & Business This Fall With Reolink's Best Security Cameras on Sale (Up to 30% Off)

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, a global security solution provider, is running a fall sale now with up to 30% off select security cameras and systems. Through September 26, homeowners and business owners can save big on versatile security options and enjoy a two-year warranty without subscription fees (cloud storage excluded).

Reolink Argus 2E 1080p Outdoor Battery Security Camera & Solar Panel Kit - $66, was $104.99

No cables or drilling is needed. A truly wire-free security camera that works on a Wi-Fi connection and with solar power. The best option for those who don't want to manage hardwired security cameras.

Reolink Argus PT Outdoor Pan-Tilt Battery Security Camera & Solar Panel Kit - Up to 18% off

Featuring 355° pan and 140° tilt, this camera offers coverage for larger properties. Even better, it works with a solar panel, so it will never run out of juice.

Reolink Go 4G 1080p Outdoor Trail Camera & Solar Panel Kit - Save as much as $70

Looking for a camera for remote properties where Wi-Fi and the power supply may not reach? Reolink Go will be your ideal option for barns, horse stables, hunting and camping sites, and construction sites.

Reolink E1 Pro 4MP/1440p Pan-Tilt Smart Home Security Camera - $39.99, was $49.99

An ideal indoor security option to keep an eye on aging parents and pets alone at home. Users can watch real-time images with the 355° pan and 50° tilt and communicate with their loved ones at the other end of the camera effortlessly with the two-way talk feature.

Reolink RLC-510WA 5MP/1920p WiFi Person/Vehicle Detection Camera - Save at least $13.5

With a built-in smart detection technology, this outdoor Wi-Fi IP security camera can tell person and vehicle activities from other background movements. Dual-band Wi-Fi connection makes it a more reliable security option for home and business.

Reolink RLC-822A 4K/8MP PoE Smart Detection Camera - Up to 15% off

Solid and versatile security option for those who are seeking serious surveillance. 4K ultra-HD resolution, 3x optical zoom, and smart person/vehicle detection; all nice-to-have features are included.

Reolink RLK8-810B4-A 8-Channel 4K Security System - $447.99, was $559.99

An all-in-one security system with four 4K UHD IP cameras and an 8-channel NVR. An easier way to better manage security around your property.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering reliable and user-friendly security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

