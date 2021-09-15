Cyber Acoustics Launches CA Essentials Line of Professional Products, Designed to Enhance Productivity in the Office and at Home

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced CA Essentials, its new line of professional-use products designed to meet the needs of any office environment. Whether in the office or working from home, the CA Essential Speakerphone – SP2000 , CA Essential USB Headset – HS-2000 , CA Essential Docking Station – DS-2000 , and CA Essential Webcam – WC-2000 offer businesses a way to provide their employees simple-to-use, high-quality products to enhance their productivity.

“While the future of work continues to evolve for many companies, having all employees set up with reliable high-quality products regardless of where they are working is key to keeping productivity high,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “We have taken from our years of designing products for classroom environments, and our belief that quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, and applied it to the CA Essentials professional use products. The result is a line of first-rate peripherals that employees can use at home and the office, at prices far below those of similar products in the market.”

CA Essentials Products

Offering a range of products to create effective, productive work environments, CA Essentials line of professional use products includes:

CA Essential Speakerphone - SP 2000 (£59.99) - this USB and Bluetooth speakerphone offers a 360-degree noise-cancelling microphone with smart voice enhancement and ambient noise reduction technology, ensuring all conference calls are clear on any meeting platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or via phone.

CA Essential Docking Station – DS-2000 ( £129.99) - the perfect way to organize a workspace, this USB-C hub laptop docking station offers complete connectivity with simultaneous 4K dual monitor displays with separate HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 high-power Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, an integrated security K-Slot, and up to 90W of power delivery to power and charge the connected laptop. The dock also features unique integrated active laptop cooling with three different fan speeds to optimize power consumption and provide cooling for the laptop.

CA Essential Webcam – WC-2000 (£25.99) - this plug and play webcam features full 1080P HD video with an auto focus lens, auto low light correction, a wide diagonal field of view, an omni-directional microphone, and an integrated rotating privacy shield for a high-quality experience on any meeting platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.



CA Essential USB Headset – HS-2000 (£69.99) – available soon in the UK, the CA Essential USB Headset – HS-2000 is an outstanding sounding USB stereo headset for PC and Mac. This plug and play professional headset features a unidirectional noise canceling microphone for minimizing ambient noise while speaking or recording, passive noise cancellation for quieter work environments, and convenient earcup controls for easy volume adjustment.

To learn more about CA Essentials by Cyber Acoustics visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/business-environment .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

