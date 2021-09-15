Mediaocean Partners with TikTok to Enable Ad Management through Global Omnichannel Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean (www.Mediaocean.com), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it will be partnering with TikTok on technology that will integrate TikTok advertising into Mediaocean’s closed ecosystems optimization solution (formerly Scope by 4C). The partnership will enable brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure, and optimize TikTok ads alongside other media channels in the Mediaocean platform.



TikTok has quickly cemented its position as one of the fastest-growing and most influential apps, making it a critical channel for brands to reach highly-lucrative audiences. With over 100 million monthly average users in the US and over 100 million monthly average users in Europe, TikTok offers the scale and engaging ad formats to execute full-funnel marketing strategies.

“Modern brands need to market the way consumers consume – and this requires the agility to bring new and emerging channels into omnichannel advertising operations. TikTok has become an unmissable platform for brands and we’re excited to incorporate it into our closed ecosystems solution,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Mediaocean. “Our integration with TikTok will create efficiencies in the planning and buying process as well as improved performance through audience segmentation, creative optimization, and bid management.”

Mediaocean is used by all major agency holding companies as well as independent firms and brands to manage more than $200 billion in annualized media spend and deliver over 1 trillion monthly ad impressions. The company recently announced the acquisition of Flashtalking to infuse solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean’s modern system of record.

Mediaocean serves as an independent, media-agnostic player in the ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers. Mediaocean was recently recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Ad Tech and ranked first in advertising technology for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021.

For more information visit Mediaocean.com/TikTok

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Press Contacts:

Mediaocean

Mona Khaldi

VP, Corporate Marketing & Communications

press@mediaocean.com