Wale Lawal of Networth Builders Realty LLC: A Massive Influence on the Real Estate Industry in the Houston Area

Houston, TX , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston real estate space is a gold mine filled with opportunities for investors and home buyers. However, the competitive nature of the industry has shaped an intimidating demeanor that makes even the bravest of home buyers hesitate. The Houston real estate market has been going through a major shift in the past few years, and with the economy still intact, many experts in the market are predicting that 2021 and 2022 will be the best years to invest in yet, including real estate agent, Wale Lawal.

Wale Lawal is an Award-Winning Rockstar Real Estate Agent and Investor whose character and expertise have propelled him to the top of the Houston Real Estate space. A generous individual, Lawal expanded his brand by providing free consultations and mentorship, eager to help the action takers grow their Real Estate portfolio.

A full-time Realtor and buy-and-hold investor with an engineering background in the oil and gas industry, Wale Lawal is one of the most devoted and knowledgeable individuals in the Houston Real Estate market. “Real estate is in my blood, and I am very passionate about it,” he shared. “That’s why I’m always open to connecting with like-minded investors and other rockstar agents.”

Because of his passion for Real Estate and better client service, Wale Lawal quit his Project Engineering Job to 10X his already growing Real Estate Business. He is a goal-getter and a Rockstar Real Estate Agent that normally negotiates hard for his client with a Win-Win mindset.

Lawal’s specialty covers single-family homes and multi-family properties. He helps in-state and out-of-state investors to invest in the Houston market with great representation and free education along the way. Wale is a Real Estate expert and action taker that is always ready to help investors and agents succeed, bringing his contagious win-win mindset.

“If it’s not a win-win for all, it’s not a deal for me,” Lawal said.

Throughout his career, Wale Lawal has established himself to be a goal-oriented and organized individual. His practice of setting goals, planning, and taking action has been instrumental in the growth of his brand. Additionally, Lawal is a proud life-long learner who is constantly exploring the real estate space. Finally, his generosity allowed him to share everything he learned with others, connecting and networking with other great minds across the world.

Lawal offers his help to current real estate buyers, sellers, investors, real estate agents, and individuals contemplating getting into the industry by guiding them to join the best brokerage today. As an ICON Award Agent, he helps agents create massive residual income through eXp Realty, which provides agents with the ability to build another horizontal business that aligns with sales, producing similar outcomes to investing in real estate.

Despite how competitive the industry has gotten, Wale Lawal is a Top Producing Agent and distinguishes himself with his positive attitude and understanding of finding value and opportunities. He also has a rental portfolio that lets his clients leverage his personal experience. Lawal is also client-focused, going above and beyond to bring results.

Hs is an ON-FIRE Agent that is very organized, well-networked, client-focused, investment savvy, responsive and experienced. Additionally, Lawal has a solid network of other real estate professionals like Property Managers, Mortgage Lenders, Real Estate Attorneys, Home Inspectors, Appraisers, Insurance Agents, CPAs, and Contractors, to name a few.

With the property demand reaching an all-time high and a low inventory, Wale Lawal believes that the trend will continue and eventually slow down in 2023. However, he is determined to thrive and help 100 families to achieve their Real Estate goals in 2021. Although Lawal has established his reputation in the Houston real estate space, he has set his sights on owning more than 100 doors, combining single-family and multi-family properties, before he clocks 40. He is also driven to become part of the 10 Large Multi-Family syndications.

Learn more about Wale Lawal by visiting his official website.



Website: https://linktr.ee/walelawal