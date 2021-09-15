English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.9.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2022



In 2022, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2021 February 10

Annual Report 2021 Week commencing February 28

Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2022 April 27

Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2022 July 21

Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2022 October 21

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2021 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Head of Financial Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 82 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.