The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026

For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) invested $21.7 million in April 2021 in several key programs to help agricultural producers manage the impacts of climate change on their lands and production. The funding aims to bring innovation in agriculture technologies, triggering the demand for agriculture drones and robots in the country.



Market Segmentation



Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Robot Type



Milking robots are automated milking systems that are used in dairy farms to provide more efficiency to the farmers.These robots are used in multiple operations such as feeding, milking, and sweeping bunks of cows.



These robots have a high demand in countries like the Netherlands, where farmers seek to increase the profitability of farms with a smaller number of laborers.



Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Robot Application



Dairy farm automation is highly increasing across the globe due to rising concerns for animal welfare among farmers. By using agriculture robots in dairy farms, farmers can easily track the feeding patterns of cattle and their behavior which can further help in giving them proper treatments in case of sickness.



Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Region



Europe is the largest market for agriculture drones and robots due to high technological advancement in the region and the lack of manual labor in the region. Furthermore, several government initiatives exist to promote the adoption of agricultural robots in the region, such as the Robs4Crops project introduced in June 2021 by the European Union (EU).



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



AeroVironment, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BouMatic, DJI, Delair, Dairymaster, DeLaval, Deere & Company, GEA Farm Technologies, PrecisionHawk, Harvest Automation, Lely, Microdrones, Trimble



The companies profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (holding 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agriculture drones and robots market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Netherlands

• Italy

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Middle East and Africa

• U.A.E.

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

