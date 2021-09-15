Global Cochlear Implant Market Report 2021 - Rising Adoption of Advanced Cochlear Implants for Children - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cochlear Implant Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cochlear implant market is evaluated at US$2.071 billion for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 9.82% reaching the market size of US$3.990 billion by the year 2026.

Increasing awareness among people, advancements in cochlear implants, growing penetration of implants due to an expanded geographical reach of market players, and favorable government initiatives are the key drivers anticipated to boost the global cochlear implant market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the rising adoption of advanced cochlear implants among children and supportive policies by the governments are anticipated to further propel market growth. However, risks associated with surgical implant procedures such as injury to the facial nerve, meningitis, attacks of dizziness or vertigo, and others can hamper the market growth.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus had a negative impact on the global cochlear implant market. The pandemic shifted the major focus of the healthcare system towards COVID-19 and as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, a large number of surgeries had to be canceled in many parts of the world, which led to a decline in the global cochlear implant market in 2020.

However, as the restrictions are being eased in most parts of the world, the market is anticipated to recover and continue at its normal pace from the year 2022 onwards.

