India Water Purifier Markets, 2014-2020 & 2020-2025 & 2026

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the last few years, the Asia Pacific and majorly China, India & Bangladesh are experiencing a potential growth in water purifier sales due to an increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising disposable income, etc.



India Water Purifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9% in the forecasted period of FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26. Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organized water purifier market and unorganized water purifier market.

Further segments are covered based on By Technologies where RO+ water purifier is dominating the major market share followed by offline water purifiers. In review year organized market has a CAGR of more than 14% by value and reaches the volume of more than 100 Lakhs unit in the year 2019-20.

The growth in the water purifier market has been largely driven by the rising awareness about drink pure water and growth in disposable income of the middle class where water purifiers have become the inevitable part of houses. According to our research share of institutional end-users is also growing at a pace of more than 6% in the forecasted period. Increasing water pollution in the country and the lack of freshwater supply by municipalities also drive the demand.

The total market is made up of organized and unorganized players having huge price differences between them. Unorganized players are slowly becoming organized through easy online platforms. E-commerce has created huge differences in the distribution channels of all players whether organized or unorganized. Demand at the top end (electric) of the water purifier market, as well as the bottom end (non-electric/gravity-based), is showing strong growth.



To compete with a low price Chinese product penetration domestic players are adopting strong marketing strategies and got standards approval for the quality of their products. GOI's Make in India policies and restrictions on the import of Chinese and Korean products helping domestic companies.

Also, export in neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka is growing. Leading companies spend more on branding advertisements through celebrities. Eureka signed Madhuri Dixit for marketing its brand Aquaguard. Hindustan Uniliver signed Farhan Akhtar and Prachi Desai as brand ambassadors for 'Pureit Marvella RO. Kent RO signed Hema Malini and Sachin Tendulkar.

Other companies covered in this report are Livpure, Okaya power, Blue star, Panasonic, Havells, and LG Electronics and Ion exchange. In the last 5 years companies like Whirlpool, AO Smith, and Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies are successfully established in the Indian water purifier market.



Key aspects covered in the report "India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2026" are the following:

Global market size outlook By value, By volume

Global market share outlook By type, By technologies, By Sales Channel, By Region & By Companies

Indian market size outlook By organized and Unorganized sector

Indian market share outlook By companies, By region, By state, By technologies, By end User, By organized-Unorganized sector

RO+ water purifier market size By value & Volume and Share by product type RO, RO+UV, RO+UF & RO+UV+UF & technological developments

UV water purifier market size By Value and Volume & technological developments

Offline water purifier market size By Value and Volume & technological developments

Trade dynamics (Import & Export), Market dynamics (Drivers and Challenges)

Key trends, Competitive analysis & Strategic Recommendation

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Base year: 2019-20

Historical year: 2014-15

Forecasted year: 2025-26

Companies Mentioned

A. O. Smith India Water Products Private Limited

Blue Star Limited

Eureka Forbes Ltd

Havells India Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

HI Tech Sweet Water Technologies Private Limited

Ion Exchange India Limited

Kent RO Systems Limited

Livpure Private Limited

LG Electronics India Private Limited

Okaya Power Private Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Whirlpool of India Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv6c23



