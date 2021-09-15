The global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to reach $28.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, Type, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150787/?utm_source=GNW

Thus, the growing demand for autonomous equipment in the agriculture sector is also responsible for such a higher growth in the autonomous agriculture equipment market.



Market Segmentation



Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Application



The autonomous agriculture equipment market by application is led by harvesting.Harvesting is mainly done for collecting ripe crops from the field.



Harvesting activities include stacking, handling, threshing, reaping, cleaning, and hauling.These activities can be performed through harvesters alone or a combined harvester can be used to perform the operations simultaneously.



Field and row crops such as potatoes, wheat, corn can be easily gathered by fully autonomous equipment such as tractors and planters. Thus, the demand for autonomous agriculture equipment for harvesting is highest amongst other applications.



Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Equipment



The global autonomous agriculture equipment market by equipment type is dominated by tractors.The autonomous tractor is witnessing an increase in demand, majorly owing to the growing concern of labor shortages and offering increased productivity and efficiencies, bringing higher yields.



The technology used in the autonomous tractor allows working for 24-hour, round-the-clock operations and remote management of operations by the users.



Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $7.4 billion in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. With high food safety, labor shortage, and security concerns in the region, autonomous equipment in the region has offered a big solution to the food safety, labor shortage, and security concerns. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 11.2% during the forecast period.



Key Market Players



AGCO Corporation, AutoNext Automation Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Dongfeng CVT Co Ltd, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, ISEKI & CO., LTD., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Monarch Tractor, Naïo Technologies, YTO Group Corporation, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Ztractor Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of- Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________