The protein characterization and identification market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7%

By product & service, theconsumables segment accountedfor the largest share of the protein characterization and identificationmarket

The protein characterization and identificationmarket by product & service is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services.The consumables segment is further divided into immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and other consumables.



The instruments segment is further dividedmass spectrometry instrument, chromatography instrument, electrophoresis instrument, label-free detection instrument, spectroscopy instrument, and other instruments.The services segment is further divided based on the applications such as drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications.



The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed torisingavailability of a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and rapid detection of diseases at the early stages.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the protein characterization and identificationmarket.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, geographical expansion by prominent market players, and increasing demand for high-quality analytical tools for protein analysis.



North America: the largest share of the protein characterization and identificationmarket

North America accounted for the largest share of the protein characterization and identificationmarket. Availability of funds for innovative technologies from government organizations, growing number of agreements and collaborations among large companies, and increasing R&D investments in proteomics researchare the major factors driving the market growth in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs&Directors--30%, Managers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10%, MEA- 5%



The protein characterization and identificationmarket is dominated by a few globally established players such as including Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Creative Proteomics (US), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Analytik Jena (Germany), VProteomics (India), Promega Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cleaver Scientific (UK), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), MS Bioworks (US), MassTech Inc. (US), Advion, Inc. (US), and SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the protein characterization and identificationmarket based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), product & service(consumables (immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and other consumables), instruments (mass spectrometry instrument, chromatography instrument, electrophoresis instrument, label-free detection instrument, spectroscopy instrument, and other instruments), and services (drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications), application (drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications), and end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organization (CROs) and other end users).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the protein characterization and identificationmarket.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the protein characterization and identificationmarket and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

