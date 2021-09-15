Monthly Political Risk News Service

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Political Risk Letter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Political Risk Letter is a 16-page monthly newsletter that summarizes the latest forecasts by Political Risk Services for economic and political changes affecting international business.

Each issue includes brief text highlights of more than 15 newly revised Country Reports as well as a summary table of 18-month and 5-year risk ratings and forecasts for all 100 countries.

Target Audience Includes:

Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vafze



