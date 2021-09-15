$550+ Million Smart Transducer Markets, 2026

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transducers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for smart transducers should grow from $375 million in 2021 to $551.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report provides an overview of the global market for smart transducers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, format, operation, application, end-user, and region.
With the adoption of the IEEE 1451 standard, the use of smart transducers has significantly increased in the industrial, medical and other applications, where control is being decentralized to the transducing site.
Smart transducers are devices in a measurement environment that can carry out the core functions of transduction/actuation, signal conditioning, signal conversion, computation, control, memory and communication.
Smart transducers also incorporate added functionalities such as self-identification, self-test/diagnostics, and automatic calibration and compensation. Many smart transducer systems are designed for mass-market applications, where low manufacturing costs are essential.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the smart transducers market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global smart transducers market.
Key Findings
- North America's market for smart transducers should grow from $143.4 million in 2021 to $200.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
- APAC's market for smart transducers should grow from $89.9 million in 2021 to $132.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
