Interim report Q3 2020/21

English Danish

Still challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roblon lowers earnings guidance for 2020/21

Interim report for Q3 2020/21 (the period 1 November 2020 – 31 July 2021)

The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for Q3 2020/21

Highlights of the interim report of the Roblon Group:

As expected, revenue and earnings for the first three quarters were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The order intake amounted to DKKm 223.4 (DKKm 196.7), covering an increase in the FOC product group but a decline in the Composite product group, primarily due to the adverse effects of the pandemic.

The order book at 31 July 2021 stood at DKKm 83.0 (DKKm 28.2). The increase related to the FOC product group – cable materials and cable machinery for the fibre optic cable industry.



Revenue amounted to DKKm 169.4 (DKKm 204.8). The FOC product group recorded revenue growth, whereas the Composite product group – composite materials for onshore and offshore industries – saw a decline compared with the year-earlier period.



The realised product mix and increased costs due to the global raw materials situation resulted in a reduced gross margin of 45.8% (54.5%).

The Group recognised an operating loss before amortisation, depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) of DKKm 18.7 (a profit of DKKm 60.6 and DKKm 15.6 ex. Senvion).



The Group recognised an operating loss (EBIT) of DKKm 33.5 (a profit of DKKm 47.2 and DKKm 2.2 ex. Senvion).



The loss before tax amounted to DKKm 30.5 (a profit of DKKm 46.6 and DKKm 1.9 ex. Senvion).



The Group recognised a loss for the period after tax of DKKm 23.6 (a profit of DKKm 33.4).



Roblon’s equity at 31 July 2021 stood at DKKm 214.1 (DKKm 247.2).



Cash flow from operations for the period was an outflow of DKKm 31.3 (an inflow of DKKm 65.3).





Guidance for full year 2020/21

In the interim financial statements for the first half of 2020/21, Management assessed that there was increased risk of time lags in order intake due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global raw materials shortages and logistical challenges. In the third quarter, these risks materialised even more severely than anticipated, and the Company expects the problems to persist in Q4 2020/21.

In the Composite product group, project sales have for some time been hit by timing uncertainties, several projects having been repeatedly postponed. This has meant that Roblon has not been able to estimate when orders would take effect, despite specific forecasts from customers. This will directly affect Management’s guidance for Q4 2020/21 as indicated below.

In the interim financial statements for H1 2020/21, Management lowered its full year 2020/21 revenue guidance to DKKm 240-260 (DKKm 254.6) from its earlier guidance of DKKm 260-280.

After Q1-Q3 2020/21, Management maintains its full year 2020/21 revenue guidance of DKKm 240-260.

In the interim financial statements for H1 2020/21, Management lowered its guidance to an EBITDA loss of DKKm 6-1 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 ex. Senvion) against a previously guided profit of DKKm 5-13, and a loss before tax of DKKm 26-21 (a loss of DKKm 8.4 ex. Senvion) against a previously guided loss of DKKm 19-11.

Based on the realised results for Q1-Q3 2020/21 combined with the above-mentioned expected unfavourable product mix in Q4 and the raw materials shortages, Management now guides an EBITDA loss of around DKKm 16 against a previously guided loss of DKKm 6-1, and a loss before tax of around DKKm 33 against the previously guided loss before tax of DKKm 26-21. Management expects an operating loss (EBIT) of around DKKm 36, with expected net financial items for Q4 of around DKKm 0.

Frederikshavn, 15 September 2021

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard

Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Attachment