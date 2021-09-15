The automotive solenoid market was estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3%

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Solenoid Market by Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, Valve Design, Function, Operation And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04937590/?utm_source=GNW



However, COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market in the first few months.Both the demand and supply of solenoids had come to a halt in the first few months of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted.



However, in the next two quarters, the demand had been increasing.



The safety and security applications market in automotive solenoid market to be the fastest-growing market

Solenoids are used in safety and security applications as well.The ESC system can improve the control performance of a vehicle, as it minimizes noise and brake paddle vibration during the transient high-frequency brake-pressure control process.



Simple switching solenoid valves and a master cylinder pressure (MCP) sensor are used in the ESC to minimize cost. Solenoids are also used in ABS.



Asia pacific market plays very important role in automotive solenoid’s market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value and volume as the region is home to leading automotive component suppliers such as Denso, Nidec Corporation, and Mitsubishi, among others.Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered as major automotive manufacturing hubs, which is further expected to boost the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market.



China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market with the largest market share during the forecast period.China is the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer, which is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the automotive solenoids market in the country.



Moreover, China has the potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost, which provides it a competitive edge over other countries.



The global automotive solenoid market is dominated by global players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan, MAHLE Group (Germany), Johnson Electric (US), and BorgWarner (US). These companies develop new products, adopt expansion strategies, and undertake collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the high-growth automotive solenoid market.



