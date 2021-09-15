Anju Software Names Michael Keens Executive Vice President of Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anju Software has announced the appointment of Michael Keens as Executive Vice President of Operations. Keens’ addition to the leadership team strengthens the organization’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities addressing the current inefficiencies connecting disparate data within clinical trials and medical affairs software systems.



“We are extremely fortunate to have Mike join our team,” said Chairman Mark Emkjer. “His vast experience driving financial growth and significant operational performance improvement within pharma and industry services organizations is impressive. His particular expertise in the decentralized clinical trials space will help us position Anju to meet the evolving data management and analytics challenges unique to the life sciences industry.”

Keens brings more than two decades of experience in drug development clinical and commercial operations, including operational and Executive roles at organizations that include ADial Pharmaceuticals, Syneos, Firma Clinical Research, and Icon PLC. His expertise includes driving the rapid growth of clinical trials and DCT business units supporting studies in more than 60 countries. Keens holds an M.S. in Public Health Sciences and a B.S. in Biology & Psychology and has been recognized by PharmaVOICE magazine as one of the Top 100 Inspiring People in Pharma. He also holds memberships in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP).

“It is an honor to join Anju Software at this critical juncture in the company’s growth,” said Keens. “The ability to work for an organization that’s leveraging advanced data science-based clinical and commercial software technologies, in a meaningful way, to advance how prospective medicines are developed, validated, and introduced across the healthcare system is very exciting!”

About Anju Software

Anju Software provides an adaptive platform for clinical trials, medical affairs, and a newly designed, state-of-the-art clinical content and data repository. Its AI-based analytical solution combined with data and application integration capabilities, serves the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

