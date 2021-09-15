Elite Dallas Recruiting Firm Enters Into 'Win-Win' Partnership With Leading Israeli Company

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Return On Relationships (ROR) Elite Recruiting, a firm serving Dallas' top companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with DAAT, long recognized as one of Israel's best-in-class technical staffing firms. This partnership opens a pipeline for much-needed software development resources that Texas employers are struggling to access.

"With world-class talent, rates that are hyper-competitive, and a dedicated and loyal candidate pool, we are pleased to be able to offer our clients this tremendous resource as a solution to one of their most critical areas of need," said Laura Mays, ROR Elite Recruiting founder and CEO.

DAAT employs women from Israel's Orthodox (Haredi) Jewish community. The potential of the Haredi community was first discovered by the high-tech world in the 1990s. For the last 30 years, Haredis have increasingly become sought-after technical employees, including thousands of women who have become leaders in the industry.

"This exclusive partnership will allow DAAT to grow beyond our current client base in the U.S. and will serve as a showcase to the world for the deep technical talent pool in the Middle East," said Nili Goldstein-Davidovitz, founder and CEO of DAAT. "We provide university-educated and highly skilled female developers a rare opportunity to pursue their dreams, and to do so without any limitations."

DAAT's development center provides a suitable working environment for the Haredi women. At their corporate headquarters, a pool of over 45 developers serves as an intelligence resource for all developers, leaning in whenever a question arises, or provides understanding of the impact of design.



About Return on Relationships Elite Recruiting

Return on Relationships (ROR) Elite Recruiting is one of Dallas' premier recruiting firms serving Dallas' top companies searching for executive assistants, administration, all levels of human resources, accounting & finance, and IT and software development professionals. Its specialties include talent acquisition, culture matching, and employee retention. All of ROR's recruiters have between 15 and 25 years experience, having served as both agency and in-house corporate recruiters.

About DAAT

DAAT is a software development and technology firm comprised of more than 45 women technologists who follow the ultra-orthodox principles of Haredi Judaism. DAAT provides individual developers and teams who are highly skilled in Dot.NET Core, php, Java, Node JS, MS-SQL, MySQL, Mongodb, Angular, React, HtML, CSS, Javascript. And can source any skill set required. Additionally, their developers are highly familiar and seasoned in both frontend and backend of Legacy, Salesforce, Cobol, VB, Dot.NET and Priority landscapes and technologies.

Contact:

Laura Mays

469-766-3149

Lmays@roreliterecruiting.com

