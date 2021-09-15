The healthcare/medical simulation market is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market by Product and Service By End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04169025/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, factors such as growing awareness pertaining to simulation education in emerging countries and shortage of healthcare personnel are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.



Laparoscopic surgical simulators segment to have the largest share during the forecast period.

Laparoscopic surgical simulators accounted for the largest share of the interventional/surgical simulators market in 2020. The high adoption of simulation techniques in laparoscopy and technological innovations are responsible for the large share of this segment during the forecast period.



Academic institutes segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end user, the medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, military organizations, hospitals and others.In 2020, the academic institute segment accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2020, followed by hospitals and military organizations.



Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the gradual shift of focus away from traditional learning, advent of advanced simulation-based technologies, wide utilization of simulation models in medical surgeries, increasing focus on minimizing errors, and cost-effectiveness of procedural training for medical physicians.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing focus on medical education, training, & research and the increasing focus on patient safety and increasing healthcare expenditure.



Break of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the healthcare/medical simulation market

The key players operating in the healthcare/medical simulation market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), 3D Systems (US), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Limbs & Things (US), Surgical Science Sweden AG (Sweden), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice AB (Sweden), Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK), Simulab Corp. (US), Simulaids (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various medical simulation companies and their adoption patterns in the market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global healthcare/medical simulation market for different segments such as product and service, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



