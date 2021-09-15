CD One Price Cleaners Opens New Store in Frankfort, Illinois

FRANKFORT, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CD One Price Cleaners, Chicago's largest dry cleaning and laundry franchise, is opening a new store on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, located at 20930 South La Grange Road, in the Frankfort Market Street Center in the south suburb of Frankfort, IL.

The new store will be CD One's 35th location in the Chicagoland area and the first in Frankfort, IL. It will be owned and operated by Devang and Chaitali Kothari, owners of the successful CD One Price Cleaners location in Orland Park.

"We're excited by the opening of this new store because we will be making our services more convenient to the greater Frankfort, New Lenox, and Mokena market area," Devang said. "As in-office work, formal events, and much more return to a sense of normalcy, we're looking forward to helping our new customers look their best for a low price."

Chaitali added, "We've really enjoyed our franchise ownership experience with CD One Price Cleaners, and our customers love the value proposition, same-day service, and one-price promise of the CD One Price Cleaners business model."

This will be the second CD One Price Cleaners location owned by Devang and Chaitali. They joined the CD One Price Cleaners system and opened their first store in Orland Park, IL, in 2008. Prior to joining the CD One system, Devang was a stock analyst for an investment banking firm and Chaitali was an experienced software engineer. Opening the CD One Price Cleaners store was their first foray into the entrepreneurial world, providing the business ownership experience and confidence to keep growing.

Tom Ryan, VP of Franchise Development, said, "Previously, our services have not been convenient to the greater Frankfort area. We are excited to be expanding with the opening of this new store with great operators like Devang, Chaitali and their team who know how to provide their customers with a great experience."

The first CD One Price Cleaners store in the Chicago area opened in the suburb of Lincolnwood in 2001. Since that time, the company has also opened locations in Minneapolis and St. Louis, expanding its value-driven, one-price model through its network of franchise locations. The company offers dry cleaning, laundered and pressed shirts, personal laundry wash and fold by the pound, and cleaning household goods like comforters and blankets.

