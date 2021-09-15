RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS2015238269
Coupon, spread0.708
Maturity2024-06-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS2157500351
Coupon, spread0.471
Maturity2022-04-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameHUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
IsinSE0013882529
Coupon, spread1.116
Maturity2025-09-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameHUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
IsinSE0010101626
Coupon, spread1.316
Maturity2022-06-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameRIKSHEM AB
IsinSE0011452507
Coupon, spread0.671
Maturity2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameRIKSHEM AB
IsinSE0012012904
Coupon, spread0.988
Maturity2023-12-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameHOLMEN AB
IsinSE0011426238
Coupon, spread0.588
Maturity2023-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameHOLMEN AB
IsinSE0011281567
Coupon, spread0.426
Maturity2022-05-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-15
NameAB INDUSTRIVARDEN
IsinSE0012676724
Coupon, spread0.264
Maturity2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, % 