RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2015238269
|Coupon, spread
|0.708
|Maturity
|2024-06-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2157500351
|Coupon, spread
|0.471
|Maturity
|2022-04-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
|Isin
|SE0013882529
|Coupon, spread
|1.116
|Maturity
|2025-09-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
|Isin
|SE0010101626
|Coupon, spread
|1.316
|Maturity
|2022-06-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|RIKSHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0011452507
|Coupon, spread
|0.671
|Maturity
|2023-07-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|RIKSHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0012012904
|Coupon, spread
|0.988
|Maturity
|2023-12-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|HOLMEN AB
|Isin
|SE0011426238
|Coupon, spread
|0.588
|Maturity
|2023-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|HOLMEN AB
|Isin
|SE0011281567
|Coupon, spread
|0.426
|Maturity
|2022-05-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|AB INDUSTRIVARDEN
|Isin
|SE0012676724
|Coupon, spread
|0.264
|Maturity
|2023-02-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|