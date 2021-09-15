English French

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceutical/Logistic

Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Sept 15th 2021 - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG); ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL (ISI) : ISI is back !

With a new investments program launched since January 2021, the Radiopharma Logistics Group confirms its ambition for ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL. New fleet of vehicles, new electrical and IT system, new tracking systems, new “ambient storage room” (18-25°C), are amongst the numerous examples of the current ISI’s investment and dynamic.

RLG EXCOM members declared: “We are pleased with ISI entering in a new era of its development and the hundreds of thousands of euros invested this year to upgrade soft and hard ISI’s equipment’s illustrates clearly our faith in the company’s future. For its customers, in addition with Isovital and Isolife, ISI will have completed tens of thousands of pharmaceutical and radio-pharmaceutical deliveries in 2021 thus contributing to help almost 12 million patients.

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005 and 2007, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2020, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

