Global Nuclear Medicine Market By Type, By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, By Application, By Diagnostic Applications, By Therapeutic Applications, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Nuclear Medicine Market By Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, Brachytherapy Isotopes), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine (SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals v/s PET Radiopharmaceuticals), By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine (Alpha Emitters v/s Beta Emitters), By Application (Diagnostic Applications v/s Therapeutic Applications), By Diagnostic Applications (SPECT Applications v/s PET Applications), By Therapeutic Applications (Thyroid Indications, Bone Metastasis, Lymphoma, Endocrine Tumors, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutions), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global nuclear medicine market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of diseases like cancer, initiatives to reduce the demand and supply gap of Mo-99 and increasing research and development activities in radiotherapy to treat various diseases. Furthermore, nuclear medicines are extensively being used in molecular imaging, which is a technique involving molecules as biomarkers for specific molecular processes that determines the onset or progress of a disease.

Nuclear medicines are convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices.Due to this major factor, chemotherapy methods are being replaced by radiopharmaceuticals or nuclear medicines for cancer treatment.



They are also used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis.Some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures are F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures.



These factors are anticipated to drive global nuclear medicine market until 2026.



Apart from above mentioned growth factors, the global nuclear medicine market also faces some restrains.Short half-life of nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption.



Other restraining factors include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.



The global nuclear medicine market is segmented based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user and region.Based on type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, Brachytherapy Isotopes.



Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine can further be split into SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals and PET Radiopharmaceuticals. The SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years owing to low cost and wide usage in different applications.



Major players operating in the global nuclear medicine market include Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Curium SAS, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion Inc., Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications SA), Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC and others. Key market players are implementing activities like product developments, business expansion, and collaborative development to maintain significant share in the market for nuclear medicine.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global nuclear medicine market.

• To classify and forecast global nuclear medicine market based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nuclear medicine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nuclear medicine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global nuclear medicine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nuclear medicine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global nuclear medicine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Nuclear medicine manufacturer, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to nuclear medicine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nuclear medicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Type:

o Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

o Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Alpha Emitters

Beta Emitters

o Brachytherapy Isotopes

• Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Application:

o Diagnostic Applications

SPECT Applications

PET Applications

o Therapeutic Applications

Thyroid Indications

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Others

• Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Centers

o Academic & Research Institutions

• Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nuclear medicine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

