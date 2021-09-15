New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Charcoal Products Market By Source, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150603/?utm_source=GNW





Global Activated Charcoal Products Market By Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global activated charcoal products market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand in water treatment and sewage treatment applications, owing to its ability to remove particulate and dissolved impurities.Additionally, rising population and rapid urbanization in developing countries are contributing to the emergence of several end user industries which utilize water for their productions.



This in turn has resulted in water contamination in many countries.Therefore, rapid industrialization is anticipated to fuel the demand for activated charcoal products in wastewater treatment.



Moreover, it is also a cost-effective solution for purifying the air from pollutants such as siloxanes, hydrogen sulfide, and volatile organic compounds. This is anticipated to fuel the market until 2026.



Activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, is a fine black powder made from bone char, coconut shells, peat, petroleum coke, coal, olive pits or sawdust.Manufacturers make activated charcoal by heating common charcoal in the presence of certain gases at high temperature.



The high temperatures changs its internal structure, reducing the size of its pores and increasing its surface area. The activated charcoal’s porous texture has a negative electrical charge, which causes it to attract positively charged molecules, such as toxins and gases.



Global activated charcoal products market is segmented based on source, application, company and region.Based on source, the market can be segmented into wood, coconut shell and others which include petroleum pitch and phenolic resin.



Coconut shell dominated the global activated charcoal products market in 2020 as charcoal products created from coconut shell have the highest hardness when compared with other source type. The manufacturers are always concerned about the quality of raw material as it has direct impact on performance of the product.



Major players operating in the global activated charcoal products market include Kingsford Products Co LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, Gryfskand sp. z o.o, Sagar Activated Charcoal Depot, Parkar Activated Charcoal Company, NAMCHAR (Pty.) Ltd., Timber Activated Charcoal Company LLC, Duraflame Inc., Bricapar S.A., Maurobera SA and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global activated charcoal products market.

• To classify and forecast global activated charcoal products market based on source, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global activated charcoal products market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global activated charcoal products market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global activated charcoal products market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global activated charcoal products market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global activated charcoal products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Activated charcoal products manufacturers, distributor, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to activated charcoal products

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global activated charcoal products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source:

o Wood

o Coconut Shell

o Others

• Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Application:

o Personal Care

o Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Region

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global activated charcoal products market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

