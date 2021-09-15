Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2017-2022

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unlike surveys, peer comparisons and e-billing reports, the 2022 Rate report allows you to compare your firm's or counsel's rates directly against those of your closest competitors by annual revenue size, practice and geography.
The report takes the guesswork out of anonymized data by providing you with clarity and transparency so that you can make the best pricing decisions possible, whether engagement by engagement or firm-wide.
The 2022 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates by:
- Individual Law Firms (All AMLAW 200)
- Years 2017 - 2022
- Practice Area: over 30 including
- All Litigation including Intellectual Property, Complex Commercial Litigation, Contracts, Labor & Employment, Insurance - Defense and Policy Holder, Antitrust, Real Estate and Others
- Transactional including M&A, Corporate, Capital Markets and Others
- Specialty and Advisory Practices
- City: all major and middle-market cities in the United States
- Position: Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, Support Staff
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall and Practice Area Rates by Revenue Rankings
Section 2: Overall Rates and Practice Area Rates by Individual Firm
Companies Mentioned
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, a Professional Corporation
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Buckley LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Chapman and Cutler LLP
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Clark Hill PLC
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goldberg Segalla LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Goulston & Storrs PC
- GrayRobinson, P.A
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herrick Feinstein LLP
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Irell & Manella LLP
- Jackson Lewis P.C
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Knobbe Martens
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Stoel Rives LLP
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Troutman Pepper
- Vedder Price P.C.
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
