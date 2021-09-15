Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2017-2022

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlike surveys, peer comparisons and e-billing reports, the 2022 Rate report allows you to compare your firm's or counsel's rates directly against those of your closest competitors by annual revenue size, practice and geography.

The report takes the guesswork out of anonymized data by providing you with clarity and transparency so that you can make the best pricing decisions possible, whether engagement by engagement or firm-wide.

The 2022 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates by:

Individual Law Firms (All AMLAW 200)

Years 2017 - 2022

Practice Area: over 30 including All Litigation including Intellectual Property, Complex Commercial Litigation, Contracts, Labor & Employment, Insurance - Defense and Policy Holder, Antitrust, Real Estate and Others Transactional including M&A, Corporate, Capital Markets and Others Specialty and Advisory Practices

City: all major and middle-market cities in the United States

Position: Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, Support Staff

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall and Practice Area Rates by Revenue Rankings

Section 2: Overall Rates and Practice Area Rates by Individual Firm

