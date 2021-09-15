Suralink Releases New Product to Make Requesting and Sharing One-Off Files Simple and Secure

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suralink , the leader in PBC request list management and approval workflow software, today announced that it is releasing a new product designed to make requesting and sharing one-off files simple and secure.

Secure File Sharing combines the ease of email with the protection of a document exchange portal to help accounting firms transfer files securely. With no limits on file sizes and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's Secure File Sharing solution uses a series of customized links to improve the file transfer experience for both firms and clients.

Secure File Sharing builds on Suralink's industry expertise, proven technology, and banking-level security to offer a solution that allows firms to increase efficiency while improving the client experience.

Says Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Founder of Suralink: "Until the last year, client experience wasn't a topic of conversation with many firms; however, making it a priority through a seamless use of technology will be critical for any firm that wants to seriously compete in the future. With the release of Secure File Sharing, in conjunction with our flagship product Request List Management, firms can now provide a streamlined, differentiated client experience by consolidating multiple file-sharing applications into a single point of client interaction."

With ever-increasing security and compliance regulations and the growth of remote work, it's more important than ever that firms can easily request and share every document—within or outside their organizations—in a secure manner. While there are many solutions available in the market, what exists today is complicated and antiquated, and was not designed specifically for the needs of accountants.

Secure File Sharing includes the following features:

File preview

Secure sharing via a personalized link system

Link regeneration

Bulk upload and download

No file type or size restrictions

Enterprise-grade security

Secure File Sharing is now available in all markets. For more information, contact sales@suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document workflow process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 600 clients in North America and the UK ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document workflow process.

