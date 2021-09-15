Short-chain Fructooligosaccharides Market to Hit $1.1 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global short-chain fructooligosaccharides market is expected to surpass USD 1.1 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to rising demand for low calory and premium-quality natural ingredients along with its usage in dietary supplements for nutritional purpose.

Strong application outlook in food & beverage and dietary supplements is anticipated to fuel the short chain fructooligosaccharide (scFOS) industry outlook. In the human gut, short-chain fructooligosaccharide (FOS) encourages the proliferation of bifidobacteria and lactobacilli, resulting in the generation of short-chain fatty acids. These acids encourage colorectal mucosal cell proliferation, prevent mucosal atrophy, and reduce the risk of colon cancer. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a positive impact on the market forecasts.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5119

Short-chain Fructooligosaccharides is a high-value product with commercial potential. FOS is a fructan of the inulin group that is commonly used as a practical food. It's a low-calorie sugar that's also non-cariogenic. It has been given the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) certification by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. Short-chain FOS can also be found in pastries, acidophilus milk, creams, desserts, yoghurt, frozen yoghurt, sauces, and a variety of other foods. They can improve organoleptic quality and produce a more balanced and healthful product.

Some major findings of the short-chain fructooligosaccharides market report include:

The liquid form of short-chain fructooligosaccharides is anticipated to record more than 11% CAGR owing to its enhanced application in dietary supplement.

Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of short-chain fructooligosaccharides in maintaining gut health and body activity is expected to drive the market expansion.

Short-chain fructooligosaccharides demand from dietary supplements application is expected to hold a considerable market share over the next few years owing to consumer inclination towards fitness & increasing immunity levels.

Manufacturers have focused on new product development as well as distribution network expansion to gain competitive advantage.

Asia Pacific short-chain fructooligosaccharides market demand is escalated by increasing consumption of infant food along with rise in consumer spending on personal care products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 215 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report, “Short-chain Fructooligosaccharides Market Forecasts By Source (Inulin, Sucrose, Pharmaceutical Grade), Form (Liquid, Powder), Application (Dietary, Supplements, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/short-chain-fructooligosaccharides-market

Food & beverage application contributes a considerable share to the global short-chain fructooligosaccharides market in 2020. The growing demand for functional foods, combined with consumer awareness of nutritional benefits, will propel the market share. It's a fascinating alternative sweetener (calorie-free, noncariogenic, and stimulates the growth of bifidobacteria) that may be made with sucrose from molasses. The growing demand for sugar replacements in the food sector would drive the product demand.

Powder form holds a significant share of 40% in the overall market in 2020. Short-chain fructooligosaccharide are good sources of soluble and dietary fiber. It helps to relieve or eliminate constipation and protects against salmonella, a foodborne infection. Sc-FOS also contributes immunoprotected actions in the event of respiratory diseases like the common flu, which is frequently caused by viral agents like influenza.

Europe short-chain fructooligosaccharides market exceeded USD 210 million in 2020. European market expansion will be boosted by favorable government regulations and an increase in the use of prebiotics dietary supplements, as well as the prevention and treatment of disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease. Furthermore, the region's growing population and increasing disposable income would drive up demand for supplements and healthy food products.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/short-chain-fructooligosaccharides-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.