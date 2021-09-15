Experiential Agency GPJ Invests in Full-Service Creative Video Agency NOMOBO

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency, announced that it has acquired a significant minority stake in its long-term partner, the full-service creative video agency NOMOBO . The two agencies have been collaborating for more than five years, creating high quality and award-winning streaming and content experiences for key clients including Salesforce, Dodge, Nissan, IBM, Workday and Rodan + Fields.



With clients and consumers increasingly demanding elevated digital experiences in this virtual/hybrid world, the NOMOBO investment enables GPJ to expand its cinematic approach to these types of events by creating high quality productions that make each broadcast a major part of GPJ’s overall experience design, not just an “add-on”. Hybrid events with live broadcast elements - as well as events serving as content creators - will be a permanent part of the marketing landscape of the future, and GPJ and NOMOBO will be uniquely positioned to offer best in class live and digital experiences for attendees.

“Being forward-thinking and anticipating how to best serve our clients and consumers has always been our north star at GPJ, which is how we’ve been able to pivot and seamlessly execute more than 700 digital events since 2020,” said Chris Meyer, CEO of GPJ. “We couldn’t be more delighted to deepen our partnership with NOMOBO to create beautifully engaging broadcast experiences that generate ROI.”

GPJ and NOMOBO have collaborated on projects including IBM Think 2021 , the Dodge Demon Launch , the Dreamforce Salesforce CNX and the Rodan & Fields Virtual Convention . The next collaborative efforts will be the Dreamforce Salesforce conference, Salesforce PLUS, which will be live streamed September 21–23, 2021, and Workday Rising, which will stream live on September 28-29, 2021.

“As proud partners of GPJ, we take a like-minded future-focused approach to all that we do and are fully committed to giving our clients and consumers the best experience — in person, virtually, or hybrid,” said Robert Buisman, CEO of NOMOBO. “We’ve developed a brand and service using proprietary technological innovations, and we’re known for the highest quality online broadcasting, but we’re also storytellers - a key differentiator in how we approach our client engagements. We put as much effort into set design, content quality and speaker performance as we do ensuring the viewing experience is optimized.”

The investment is being fostered by GPJ’s holding company, Project , which recognizes investing where clients need to be in 2021 and beyond is a crucial part of growth, particularly in a hybrid events future.

“What we’ve seen over the past year and a half is that consumers need and deserve excellence in broadcasting — to feel as if they are there, in person,” said Robert Vallee Jr., Chairman and CEO of Project. “This investment is designed to address current and future digital needs with high production value, creative engagement solutions, and mastery of storytelling which is where GPJ and NOMOBO absolutely shine.”

NOMOBO also has extensive experience working with GPJ and its sister agency Wondersauce using its Ospre platform, the industry’s first open platform for digital and hybrid events. Informed by GPJ’s unparalleled experience design expertise with the world’s top brands, the platform consists of load tested and secure technology components all aimed at flexibility, stability, scalability, and most of all, an optimal user experience.

To learn more, visit www.gpj.com and www.nomobo.tv .

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing ( www.gpj.com )

GPJ is the world’s leading experiential marketing agency. GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. ( www.project.com ).

About NOMOBO ( www.nomobo.tv )

NOMOBO is a full-service creative video agency specializing in best-in-class live broadcasts, virtual events, and digital brand experiences. As a global leader in remote production execution, NOMOBO uses state-of-the-art technology to create bespoke events with a cinematic approach and an everlasting impact. With a heritage in global music festivals, NOMOBO brings the same energy and story-telling expertise to clients, supporting them from creative ideation through show execution. NOMOBO has its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands with offices in the United States.

