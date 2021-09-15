New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Cable Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916842/?utm_source=GNW





Global Instrumentation Cable Market By Type (Unarmored Cable, Armored Cable), By Application (Power Transmission, Telecommunication), By End User (IT & Telecom, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global instrumentation cable market size is predicted to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing demand for transferring power or signal to instruments and machines.Generally, instrumentation cables are used for the transmission of electrical power over the assembly of conductors or for transmitting low voltage RF signals.



On account of above-mentioned usages of instrumentation cable, they are ideal conductors for energizing relays, cables, control system, or for providing communication services in manufacturing plants.

Growing inclination for generating energy from renewable sources such as wind or solar energy is also fuelling the demand for instrumentation cable market as remote monitoring devices used in the generation of electricity require instrumentation cable. Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) which requires these cables for transmitting signals is expected to boost the demand for instrumentation cable over the coming years.

These cables are also used in industrial projects for connecting electrical instrument circuits or for providing communication services. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, i.e., copper can hamper the growth of the market.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold its dominance in the global market for instrumentation cables during the forecast period due to growing population urbanization. Moreover, supportive initiatives by the government for generation electricity from renewable sources is pushing the demand for instrumentation cables in countries such as China, India, etc.

Major companies operating in the global instrumentation cable market include Southwire Company, LLC, TE Connectivity Limited, TELDOR Cables & Systems Ltd., Olympic Wire & Cable Corp., RPG Cables Ltd., Belden Incorporated, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Prysmian S.P.A., Nexans S.A., Orient Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global instrumentation cable market.

• To forecast global instrumentation cable market based on type, application, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global instrumentation cable market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global instrumentation cable market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global instrumentation cable market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of instrumentation cable manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated global instrumentation cable market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Instrumentation cable manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, industry associations and alliances related to instrumentation cable

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global instrumentation cable market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Instrumentation Cable Market, By Type:

o Unarmored Cable

o Armored Cable

• Global Instrumentation Cable Market, By Application:

o Power Transmission

o Telecommunication

• Global Instrumentation Cable Market, By End User:

o IT & Telecom

o Automotive

o Oil & Gas

o Power

o Others

• Global Instrumentation Cable Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global instrumentation cable market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

