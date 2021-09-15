New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Photonics Market By Component, By Product, By Material, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916805/?utm_source=GNW





Global Silicon Photonics Market By Component (Active, Passive), By Product (Transceiver, Switch, Cable, Sensor, Attenuator), By Material (Silicon or Silicon Based Alloys, Indium Phosphide, Others), By End User (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global silicon photonics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Broadcasting and live streaming requires high speed internet connection and optical cables, that can transfer information or data in reduced time when compared with counterparts like conductors, etc., driving the demand for silicon photonics market. Silicon photonics makes use of optical rays for transmission of data among computer chips. Higher bandwidth is the major reason for the growing adoption of silicon photonics across the globe.

The global silicon photonics market is segmented based on component, product, material, end user, region and company.Growing use of cloud computing is generating large amounts of data in data centers and hence, IT & telecom sector is witnessing high demand for the silicon photonics-based components.



Also, silicon photonics is energy efficient and provides high speed performance so other industries are also switching to the use of this technology.In terms of product, transceiver is expected to lead the market as it finds usage in end user industries such as healthcare, IT & telecom, among others.



Also, the device consumes less power and is compact in size, therefore, can be easily integrated into various systems.

Based on geography, North America dominated the global silicon photonics market in 2020. On account of increasing demand for high speed internet connection, companies have set up their centers in the countries such as US and Canada.

Major companies operating in the global silicon photonics market include Intel Corporation, Luxtera Inc. (Subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.), Acacia Communications, Inc., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Finisar Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Fujitsu Ltd., OneChip Photonics Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, among others. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies to increase their share. For instance, Cisco Systems acquired Luxtera in 2020, in order to offer optic capabilities for service providers, data centers and other companies.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global silicon photonics market.



