LBank Exchange Will List NBL (Nobility) on September 15, 2021

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NBL on September 15, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NBL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2021.



Esports industry has grown rapidly in recent years, and now, crypto space is trying to further reshape it. As a revolutionary new BSC utility token, Nobility (NBL) focuses on disrupting the esports industry with its unique smart contract capabilities, offering the industry a fairer, more balanced, and sustainable revenue system. Nobility’s NBL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2021.

What is NBL?

Nobility (NBL) is a revolutionary esports platform and utility token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It focuses on revolutionizing the esports landscape by organizing and providing tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the game they love, and more use cases that will fill glaring holes within the community.

Nobility aims to solve the problems involving the current limitations of the esports gaming industry by innovating onto the industry the use of blockchain technology combined with the advantages of decentralized finance to create a fair, balanced and sustainable model for all market participants. By being listed on LBank Exchange, NBL will be able to reach out to a wider audience of investors around the world and have a greater chance of being adopted in the global esports gaming industry.

What are the tokenomics of NBL?

The total supply of NBL token is 100 billion, 40.3% of it was for initial burn, and the time period of liquidity lock is 1 year. There is a 11% fee that includes all swaps and transfers on the network. Unlike other projects, users of NBL get reflection rewards in BUSD instead of the token itself.

The 11% token fee is broken down and allocated in the following structure:

7% is redistributed by weight to all holders in BUSD via a method known as a friction-less yield. No need to claim, no need to request. It just appears in user’s wallet.

2% is automatically added to the liquidity pool for increased market stability.

2% is captured into Nobility Use wallet. This balance will be used for, including, but not limited to, Esports tournament prize pools, marketing, business development, charity donations, scholarship funding, manual burns, community events, and giveaways.





The listing of NBL on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

