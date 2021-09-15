Worldwide Corporate e-learning Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the corporate e-learning market and it is poised to grow by $37.80 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period. The report on the corporate e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in employee training cost for employers and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets.



The corporate e-learning market analysis includes the end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate e-learning market growth during the next few years.

The report on corporate e-learning market covers the following areas:

Corporate e-learning market sizing

Corporate e-learning market forecast

Corporate e-learning market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate e-learning market vendors that include Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the corporate e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Overview

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

CommLab India

D2L Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

EI Design Pvt Ltd.

G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

GP Strategies Corp.

PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

11. Appendix

