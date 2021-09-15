Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Cook and Nipro Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $12.02 billion by 2027.



Following a comprehensive secondary and primary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report provides the industry's key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases associated with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension; growing geriatric population; increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment options; and increasing prevalence of disease-causing lifestyles are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, emerging economies such as India and China are expected to provide high-growth opportunities for players during the forecast period.



Based on type, the catheters market is segmented into angiography catheters, guiding catheters, and IVUS/OCT catheters. In 2021, the angiography catheters segment is estimated to command the largest share of the catheters market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global peripheral vascular devices market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2021, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the peripheral vascular devices market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Blue Sail Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Group (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), iVascular (Spain), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), Nipro Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity LTD. (Switzerland), and Terumo Corporation (Japan), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Vascular Diseases

4.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Secondary Risk Factors Associated with the Development of Vascular Diseases

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Product Failures and Recalls

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Strategic Expansions in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Affordability and Accessibility of Treatments

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Availability of Alternative Treatments

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market



5. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Angioplasty Stents

5.2.1. Bare-Metal Angioplasty Stents

5.2.1.1. Self-Expandable Bare-Metal Angioplasty Stents

5.2.1.2. Balloon-Expandable Bare-Metal Angioplasty Stents

5.2.2. Drug-Eluting Angioplasty Stents

5.3. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Stent Grafts

5.3.1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

5.3.2. Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

5.4. Angioplasty Balloons

5.4.1. Old/Normal Angioplasty Balloons

5.4.2. Drug-Eluting Angioplasty Balloons

5.4.3. Cutting & Scoring Angioplasty Balloons

5.5. Plaque Modification Devices

5.5.1. Atherectomy Devices

5.5.2. Thrombectomy Devices

5.6. Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

5.6.1. Embolic Protection Devices

5.6.2. Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

5.7. Catheters

5.7.1. Angiography Catheters

5.7.2. Guiding Catheters

5.7.3. IVUS/OCT Catheters

5.8. Inferior Vena Cava Filters

5.8.1. Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

5.8.2. Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

5.9. Other Peripheral Vascular Devices



6. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. U.K.

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Spain

6.3.6. Rest of Europe (ROE)

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Japan

6.4.2. China

6.4.3. India

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC)

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Key Growth Strategies

7.3. Competitive Benchmarking

7.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

7.4.1. Medtronic Public Limited Company

7.4.2. Becton, Dickinson & Company

7.4.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.4.4. Abbott Laboratories

7.4.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4.6. Nipro Corporation



8. Company Profiles ( Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.3. Cook Group

8.4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.5. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8.6. Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.8. Nipro Corporation

8.9. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.10. iVascular S.L.U

8.11. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.12. Terumo Corporation

8.13. Blue Sail Medical Co., Ltd.

8.14. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

8.15. TE Connectivity Ltd.



9. Appendix



