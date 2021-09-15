The Global Military Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow by $ 11.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657967/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the military cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the adoption of cloud-based services and rapid increase in the use of IoT devices. In addition, increase in the adoption of cloud-based services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The military cybersecurity market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The military cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Network security

• Data security

• Identity and access management

• Cloud security



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the need for compliance with regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the military cybersecurity market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

• Military cybersecurity market sizing

• Military cybersecurity market forecast

• Military cybersecurity market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military cybersecurity market vendors that include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., International Business Machines Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Thales Group. Also, the military cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657967/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________