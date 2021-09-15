Global industrial oxygen market size to surpass USD 55,142 million by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, ﻿credible sources﻿, global industrial oxygen market was valued USD 35,464.28 million in 2020 and is reckoned to record a compound annual growth rate of 6.26% during 2021-2027 to accumulate USD 55,142.14 million valuation by the end of analysis timeframe.



The study methodically expounds the various market segments, including type, application, and regional fragmentations, to identify the major growth avenues in this business vertical for the upcoming years. Each of these sub-markets are assessed in terms of important metrics like demand, revenue, and growth rate.

In the competitive landscape section, the research literature aims to provide effective business strategies for stakeholders to endure the uncertainties and maximize profits. It does by incorporating a holistic assessment of top industry participants, emerging contenders, and new entrants with respect to their product offerings, financials, capabilities, and strategic undertakings.

Adoption of industrial oxygen in various industries for wide range of applications, especially in municipal solid waste gasification and metalworking, are fueling the expansion of the business domain. Further, advances in the chemistry of oxygen production, rising product application in semiconductor manufacturing in developing economies, and innovations by nuclear industry are boosting the market growth.

Summary of the regional scope:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the major regional contributors to the overall industrial oxygen market growth. Elaborating on the country-level, India, China, Japan, South Korea, China Taiwan, Australia, Southeast Asia, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom, and Germany are the key avenues for business expansion.

As per expert verbatim, North America presently accounts for a major portion of the overall market share and will likely maintain a strong growth curve in the upcoming years, creditable to substantial uptake of high-purity industrial oxygen across all end-user industries in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to garner significant revenue over the forecast duration owing to positive economic outlook in developing nations.

Competitive dashboard outlook:

The competitive landscape of worldwide industrial oxygen market sphere is defined by Linde Plc, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Messer Group GmbH, SOL S.p.A, Gulf Cryo, Norco, Inc., Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Air Water, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Air Liquide S.A.

Experts state that focus on enhancing quality of oxygen, efficient pricing, product capacity expansion, and improvement in distribution channels will assist companies in staying competitive in the market in the upcoming years.

Global Industrial Oxygen Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Cylinder type

Bulk type

On-site type

Global Industrial Oxygen Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Semiconductors

Plastic industry

Food & beverage

Pulp & paper industry

Wastewater treatment

Glass industry

Copper & aluminum

Steel industry

Global Industrial Oxygen Market, by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Global Industrial Oxygen Market, by Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Linde Plc

Praxair, Inc.,

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation,

The Messer Group GmbH,

SOL S.p.A,

Gulf Cryo

Norco, Inc.,

Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd,

Air Water, Inc.,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

Air Liquide S.A

Table of Content:

1 INDUSTRIAL OXYGEN MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Oxygen

1.2 Industrial Oxygen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Site Type

1.2.3 Bulk Type

1.2.4 Cylinder Type

1.3 Industrial Oxygen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Copper and Aluminium

1.3.4 Glass Industry

1.3.5 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.6 Pulp and Paper Industry

1.3.7 Food & Beverage

1.3.8 Plastic Industry

1.3.9 Semiconductors

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Oxygen Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS

2.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Oxygen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Oxygen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Oxygen Production Sites, Product Type

2.6 Industrial Oxygen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Oxygen Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Oxygen Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Oxygen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Oxygen Production

4 INDUSTRIAL OXYGEN CONSUMPTION BY REGION

4.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE

5.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Oxygen Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Oxygen Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED

7.1 Linde Plc

7.1.1 Linde Plc Industrial Oxygen Corporation Information

7.1.2 Linde Plc Industrial Oxygen Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Linde Plc Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Linde Plc Main Business Overview

7.2 Air Liquide

7.2.1 Air Liquide Industrial Oxygen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Liquide Industrial Oxygen Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Air Liquide Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Air Liquide Main Business Overview

7.3 Praxair

7.3.1 Praxair Industrial Oxygen Corporation Information

7.3.2 Praxair Industrial Oxygen Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Praxair Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Praxair Main Business Overview

7.4 Air Products and Chemicals

7.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Oxygen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Oxygen Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Oxygen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Air Products and Chemicals Main Business Overview

7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

8 INDUSTRIAL OXYGEN MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS

8.1 Industrial Oxygen Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 84

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Equipment

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Oxygen

8.4 Industrial Oxygen Industrial Chain Analysis

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Oxygen Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Oxygen Customers

10 INDUSTRIAL OXYGEN MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1 Industrial Oxygen Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Oxygen Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Oxygen Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Oxygen Market Restraints

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Oxygen by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Oxygen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Oxygen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Oxygen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Oxygen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST

12.1 Global Forecasted Sales Analysis of Industrial Oxygen

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Oxygen by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Oxygen by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Oxygen by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Oxygen by Country

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Oxygen by Application (2022-2027)

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION

