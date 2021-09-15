The Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market is expected to grow by 1924.15 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501596/?utm_source=GNW

15 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for direct fuel-injected engines in emerging countries and heavy dependence on road transportation for logistics. In addition, increasing demand for direct fuel-injected engines in emerging countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel vehicle common rail injection system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The diesel vehicle common rail injection system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising preference for pickup trucks and SUVs in emerging countriesas one of the prime reasons driving the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diesel vehicle common rail injection system market covers the following areas:

• Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market sizing

• Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market forecast

• Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel vehicle common rail injection system market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Farinia Group, HYUNDAI KEFICO Corp., Linamar Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. Also, the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

