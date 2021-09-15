The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market is expected to grow by $ 1.95 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402823/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the blood pressure monitoring device market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for home-based BP monitoring, adoption of online marketing strategies, and the use of product bundling strategies. In addition, the growing preference for home-based BP monitoring is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blood pressure monitoring device market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sphygmomanometers

• Home-based BP monitors

• BP transducers

• BP monitoring consumables

• Ambulatory BP monitors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the blood pressure monitoring device market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for home-based digital BP monitors and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood pressure monitoring device market covers the following areas:

• Blood pressure monitoring device market sizing

• Blood pressure monitoring device market forecast

• Blood pressure monitoring device market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood pressure monitoring device market vendors that include A&D Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Halma Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., and Smiths Medical Inc. Also, the blood pressure monitoring device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

