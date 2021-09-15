Sidecar Health Expands Disruptive Health Insurance Offering to Michigan

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidecar Health, the company dedicated to providing simple and transparent insurance options based on doctors’ cash prices, today announced it is available to consumers in Michigan. Consumers in 17 states will now have access to Sidecar Health’s flexible and affordable insurance solutions.

“By introducing Sidecar Health to consumers in Michigan, we’re giving residents of the state the option to take advantage of a new approach to quality health coverage that is based on the power of cash,” said Patrick Quigley, CEO of Sidecar Health. “The average cost of monthly health insurance premiums in Michigan is nearly $360, our availability will provide a much-needed solution to those who are uninsured and for people looking to save money and take control of their healthcare costs.”

Sidecar Health works on the straightforward principle that everyone has the right to take control of their own health care and to pay only the “cash price” for the services they need. Members can choose from a selection of customized plans to meet their individual needs. By paying the cash price, customers get 40% savings on health care services compared to insurance-negotiated rates, without network restraints or surprise bills. Members also receive a Sidecar Health VISA Benefit Card, that they can use to pay at the point of service.

With the addition of Michigan, Sidecar Health is now available to over 150 million Americans in 17 states, with plans to roll out to several more states this year. While this state launch coincides with the end of the Affordable Care Act sign up period, Sidecar Health plans are available to consumers year-round. Sidecar Health is also available in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Sidecar Health is changing health insurance. Unlike traditional insurance, which sits between the patient and the doctor, Sidecar Health members can pay for care directly when they get it using the Sidecar Health VISA Benefit card. As a result, members can see any doctor, all coverage is transparent and members save 40% compared to traditional insurance. We believe it’s health insurance the way it should be.

Founded in 2018, Sidecar Health has raised more than $175 million to date from Drive Capital, BOND, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, Cathay Innovation, GreatPoint Ventures and Morpheus Ventures. For more information visit: www.sidecarhealth.com

